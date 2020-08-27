MU Health Care is processing COVID-19 tests faster at drive-thru site

COLUMBIA- MU Health Care now has the ability to quickly process COVID-19 tests at its on campus drive-thru site instead of sending the samples to a third-party company, according to a news release Thursday.

The new lab located inside the Mizzou North building has the ability to process tests for nearly 1,500 patients each day.

Patients will be now be notified of their test result as soon as it is processed via a message in the HealthConnect portal, typically within 24 hours.

“The onsite testing and processing facility is more convenient and efficient because we won’t have to transport specimens and keep them cold," Brad Myers, executive director of pharmacy and laboratory services at MU Health Care, said in the release.

The Mizzou North testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Patients experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, those who’ve had direct exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19, traveled to a high risk area, or patients with certain risk factors should seek a provider’s order before getting a test at the Mizzou North drive-thru testing site.

Patients who are asymptomatic and require testing prior to scheduled medical procedures will have the option to be tested within an MU Health Care lab or the drive-thru.

University of Missouri Students who have symptoms should call the Student Health Center at 573-882-7481 to be assessed by a Student Health Center registered nurse or doctor and be tested on campus.

Patients suffering severe symptoms or breathing problems should proceed to the emergency department or call 911.

For more details about these additional services and information regarding COVID-19, visit muhealth.org/coronavirus