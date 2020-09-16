MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is opening a weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday mornings at its South Providence Medical Park.

The clinic will offer car-side flu shots to adults and children 6 months and older every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon beginning Sept. 19, through Oct. 31 in the parking lot just east of the South Providence Medical Park located at 551 E. Southampton Drive in Columbia.

Patients are asked to wear a mask, loose clothing and short-sleeves if possible. All patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and asked to review and sign a consent form before receiving a flu shot in their vehicle.

Christelle Ilbuodo, MD, Medical Director for Infection Control and Prevention at MU Health Care said the drive-thru clinic provides safe and convenient flu shots during the pandemic.

"Vaccinations not only protect the person getting the shot, but also limit the spread of the illness," Ilbuodo said.

The drive-thru flu shot clinic is just one of several options available to patients:

Kids 6 months and older can get a flu shot at their pediatrician's clinic..

MU Health Care and the David B. Lichtenstein Foundation will offer free flu shots to children enrolled in Columbia Public Schools.

Patients who have established care with an MU Health Care primary care doctor can make an appointment to receive a flu shot.

For more details about these additional services, visit the MU Health Care website.