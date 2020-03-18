MU Health Care now offering free video visits for COVID-19

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is offering free visits for patients who want to be seen virtually or screened for COVID-19.

The screenings will allow patients to see a medical professional from their own home, ensuring they do not expose others to their illness.

“Patients can expect their virtual care provider to follow the same CDC guidelines for screening COVID-19 that we follow in the emergency department,” said Matthew Robinson, MD, chair for the School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and medical director at the University Hospital Emergency Medicine Department. “Providers will ask about travel history and exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. If further evaluation is recommended, patients will be directed to their local emergency room for testing and follow-up care.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms, or believing they have been exposed to the virus, or have traveled recently to an area where COVID-19 is active should call their primary care provider or download the MU Health Care Video Visits app. The app can be accessed here.

Anyone experiencing shortness of breath or who has been instructed to go to an emergency room or clinic for further testing should call before arriving. This gives time for staff to prepare for the patients arrival and can help isolate the patient from others.