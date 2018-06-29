MU Health Care Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings at State Fair

SEDALIA - Missouri State Fair goers can get free skin cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

MU health care is sponsoring the event as well as other events throughout the week.

People will be able to meet with a dietitian Wednesday and learn about stroke on Thursday.

MU health care also organized a blood drive at the fair last Thursday.