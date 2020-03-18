MU Health Care offers free virtual visits

COLUMBIA — MU Health Care is now offering free video visits for patients who want to be seen virtually or screened for COVID-19.

The screenings are allowing patients to interact with providers from the comfort of their home.

Matthew Robinson, MD, Chair for the School of Medicine's Department of Emergency Medicine said in a press release that patients will be further directed to more care after evaluation.

"Patients can expect their virtual care provider to follow the same CDC guidelines for screening COVID-19 that we follow in the emergency department," Robinson said in a press release.

MU says that people who have symptoms can download the MU Health Care Video Visits app to connect with a provider.

The app can be downloaded or accessed by visiting muhealthvideovisits.org.