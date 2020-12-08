COLUMBIA- Battle Avenue received an early Holiday gift. MU Health Care opened a new multi-clinic facility. The first day of operation was Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Before opening its door, MU Health Care gave a detailed tour of the facility.
The Battle Avenue Medical building will serve women, children, and people in need of mental and physical therapy.
Inside the building there are 34 exam rooms, a pharmacy, labs, and several other amenities that will serve families in need of services.
“There is integration across those four specialties that we were just discussing, that is family medicine, child health, women's health and psychiatry. And really being part of the same clinic,” Medical Director Dr. Ashley Millham said. The workflow, the check-in process, we really work in the same spaces. And so I think that really allows us to take care of entire families.”
MU HealthCare said the reason for placing the facility on Battle Ave. was to provide convenient health care to the community. The facility will bring better access to health care in a community that otherwise has none.
The facility will not only provide in person care but in addition there will be virtual care as well.