MU Health Care opens new medical building

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is celebrating the opening of their new multi-clinic medical building on the northeast side of Columbia.
The Battle Avenue Medical Building is located at 7115 East St. Charles Road. adjacent to Battle Avenue. The clinic officially opens to patients on Monday, Dec. 7.
The facility will offer 34 exam rooms to provide family medicine, women’s health, child health and psychiatry services. The facility will also include a lab, imaging and therapy services, and a Mizzou Pharmacy location.
Patients can schedule both in-person and virtual care appointments to accommodate their schedules. For more information about scheduling appointments or other MU medical buildings, click here.