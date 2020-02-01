MU Health Care places in top 10%

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has been recognized by the American College of Surgeons for exceptional surgical care, placing it in the top 10% of hospitals.

The ranking — as measured by the ACS National Surgical Quality Improvement Program — went to MU Health Care for both high-risk and routine cases among 722 U.S. hospital participating in the program, according to a news release from MU Health Care.

MU Health Care is one of just 56 hospitals nationwide and the only hospital in Missouri to receive the honor for both high-risk and routine cases, ensuring patients receive advanced, quality surgical care from mid-Missouri’s largest specialized surgical team.

“The ACS is the largest organization of surgeons in the world and we are honored to receive this lofty distinction,” Mark Wakefield, surgeon and chief of the division of Urology, said in the release.

“This designation is the result of setting high goals, measuring our performance and making improvements," Wakefield said. "Then we repeat the process to ensure we are giving our patients quality care with the best possible outcome.”

The objective of the program is to offer a strong foundation for surgeons to apply scientific evidence to the practice of surgery, according to the release. The goal is to reduce complications related to surgical procedures. It is the only nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients, the release said.

In measuring the quality of health care for high-risk cases, the program uses a formula that combines eight different outcomes from outpatient and inpatient surgeries. Outcomes include mortality, cardiac arrest, pneumonia, unplanned intubation, ventilator care exceeding 48 hours, kidney failure, surgical site infection and urinary tract infection. The ranking is based on cases from 2018.