MU Health Care places in top 10%

5 hours 53 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, February 01 2020 Feb 1, 2020 Saturday, February 01, 2020 9:17:00 AM CST February 01, 2020 in News
By: Sophia Gonzalez, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has been recognized by the American College of Surgeons for exceptional surgical care, placing it in the top 10% of hospitals. 

The ranking — as measured by the ACS National Surgical Quality Improvement Program — went to MU Health Care for both high-risk and routine cases among 722 U.S. hospital participating in the program, according to a news release from MU Health Care. 

MU Health Care is one of just 56 hospitals nationwide and the only hospital in Missouri to receive the honor for both high-risk and routine cases, ensuring patients receive advanced, quality surgical care from mid-Missouri’s largest specialized surgical team.

“The ACS is the largest organization of surgeons in the world and we are honored to receive this lofty distinction,” Mark Wakefield, surgeon and chief of the division of Urology, said in the release.

“This designation is the result of setting high goals, measuring our performance and making improvements," Wakefield said. "Then we repeat the process to ensure we are giving our patients quality care with the best possible outcome.” 

The objective of the program is to offer a strong foundation for surgeons to apply scientific evidence to the practice of surgery, according to the release. The goal is to reduce complications related to surgical procedures. It is the only nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients, the release said.

In measuring the quality of health care for high-risk cases, the program uses a formula that combines eight different outcomes from outpatient and inpatient surgeries. Outcomes include mortality, cardiac arrest, pneumonia, unplanned intubation, ventilator care exceeding 48 hours, kidney failure, surgical site infection and urinary tract infection. The ranking is based on cases from 2018.

“This recognition is a testament to MU Health Care’s commitment to quality,” said Kevin Staveley-O'Carroll, MD, the Hugh E. Stephenson Jr., chair of the Department of Surgery at MU Health Care. “Whether it’s a complex case or a routine surgery, our surgical teams are providing patients the highest quality care.” 

More News

Grid
List

MU celebrates Sinquefield Music Center grand opening
MU celebrates Sinquefield Music Center grand opening
COLUMBIA - Saturday marked the grand opening of the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center at the University of Missouri.... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, February 01 2020 Feb 1, 2020 Saturday, February 01, 2020 1:42:00 PM CST February 01, 2020 in News

MU Health Care places in top 10%
MU Health Care places in top 10%
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has been recognized by the American College of Surgeons for exceptional surgical care, placing... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, February 01 2020 Feb 1, 2020 Saturday, February 01, 2020 9:17:00 AM CST February 01, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans arrive in Miami
Mid-Missouri Chiefs fans arrive in Miami
MIAMI BEACH – Chiefs fans from Missouri were excited as they walked around the Miami Beach Convention Center two days... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 10:29:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

National Safety Council issues statement on Coronavirus
National Safety Council issues statement on Coronavirus
ITASCA, IL - Amid fears of a novel coronavirus, a respiratory illness that originated in Wuhan, China and has spread... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 8:07:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Financial adviser admits stealing from elderly clients
Financial adviser admits stealing from elderly clients
KANSAS CITY - A financial adviser from Independence, MO has admitted stealing more than $1 million from two elderly clients.... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 7:37:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Westminster College receives $4.4 million gift
Westminster College receives $4.4 million gift
FULTON – A multi-million dollar donation will help enhance education and experiences for Westminster College students. The bequest came... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 7:36:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Renovations in the future for Shikles Center
Renovations in the future for Shikles Center
JEFFERSON CITY - The Shikles Center has a new owner. The center, which will provide social services to some residents,... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 6:55:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Columbia man accused of stabbing and biting woman
Columbia man accused of stabbing and biting woman
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man faces four charges after police say he stabbed and bit a woman in the forehead.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 4:10:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Columbia man in custody for assault and burglary near Park Avenue
Columbia man in custody for assault and burglary near Park Avenue
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody in connection to a disturbance at the 200 block of Park Avenue. ... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:32:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Joe Montana headlines NFL Fan Experience
Joe Montana headlines NFL Fan Experience
MIAMI BEACH - Hall of Famer Joe Montana attracted Chiefs and 49ers fans to the NFL Fan Experience on Friday.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:15:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

24-hour boil advisory for east side of New Florence
24-hour boil advisory for east side of New Florence
NEW FLORENCE - A boil advisory for the east side of New Florence has been issued. As a precaution, boil... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:12:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Jefferson City man in custody in connection to credit union robbery
Jefferson City man in custody in connection to credit union robbery
COLUMBIA- A Jefferson City man is in custody in connection to an armed robbery at United Credit Union. On... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:08:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Former Moniteau County assessor charged with three felonies
Former Moniteau County assessor charged with three felonies
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed three felony charges and one misdemeanor against former county assessor Amanda Trimble... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 3:06:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Opioid use in Missouri on sharp decline
Opioid use in Missouri on sharp decline
COLUMBIA - Missouri HealthNet has released new data that shows 60,000 fewer participants are on opioids since 2012. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 2:58:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Warmer weather lets MoDOT tackle potholes
Warmer weather lets MoDOT tackle potholes
COLUMBIA - Drivers in mid-Missouri are hoping for smoother roads. With some warmer weather, MoDOT may be able to make... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 2:54:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Users benefit from online streaming services, but scammers can too
Users benefit from online streaming services, but scammers can too
BOONVILLE - As much as new media streaming services are coloring people’s life, they have been incubating scammers as well.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 2:37:00 PM CST January 31, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department able to contain house fire
Columbia Fire Department able to contain house fire
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a report of a home with heavy smoke and fire Thursday and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 9:57:00 AM CST January 31, 2020 in News

MU police investigating early morning robbery
MU police investigating early morning robbery
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place on campus early Friday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 5:36:00 AM CST January 31, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 47°
4pm 46°
5pm 42°
6pm 41°