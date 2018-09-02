MU Health Care plans to use reserve funds to buy two mid-Missouri hospitals

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care said Tuesday it will not use taxpayer dollars as it explores acquiring hospitals in Audrain and Cole counties.

SSM Health confirmed last week it is in talks with MU Health to transfer ownership of St. Mary's hospitals in Jefferson City and Mexico.

"There would be no state funds required," MU Chancellor, Alexander Cartwright said. "We need to be thinking about our responsibility to the state of Missouri and how to provide the best healthcare possible."

CEO of MU Heath Care, Jonathan Curtwright, explained they have to make a certain amount of profits each year to continue to properly invest their resources.

"Any potential dollars to make this investment will be coming directly out of reserves from MU Health Care," Jonathan Curtwright said.

MU Health Care said it's working to provide statewide care because of the resources that they feel can help more Missourians.

"We are still 100 percent committed to serving Boone County," Curtwright said. "This is our home and has invested majorly into MU Health Care and has given us a lot of confidence to provide this care."