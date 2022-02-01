An MU Health Care emergency physician gave safety tips this afternoon on how to survive the upcoming frigid conditions. Dr. Christopher Sampson in the meeting answered questions relating to risks, outside workers, and ambulance services.
In these freezing temperatures, it's very important to take precaution and prepare for uncomfortable situations.
Dr. Sampson says to always be ready for your car to break down or to get in an accident, so you should keep extra warm clothes, footwear, a blanket, and snacks in case you're stranded for a while.
Two of the biggest risks in the cold weather are hypothermia and frostbite.
"The first signs sometime of frostbite may be just some tingling or a little bit of pain, and then that can progress if you don't get out of the elements to tissue loss and even loss of fingers or toes. So really if you start feeling those symptoms, the tingling and you have the ability to go in somewhere to warm up, sometimes just getting inside a warmer building or a place will let those symptoms get better and you'll prevent the tissue damage," Sampson said.
Sampson stated that it's also important to be inside somewhere warm and if you work outdoors, take frequent breaks to go inside and warm up.
"Dressing appropriately, so that includes going from your shoes, to wearing layers of clothing, making sure you've got appropriate gloves and hats, and all things that can protect you from the snow, the cold, and the wind," Sampson said.
As the winter storm sets in, ambulances could have trouble reaching certain areas of town due to hazardous and icy streets but the hospital will try their best to reach patients in need.
"We always try and have ambulance services running. If the streets become too hazardous or too icy, they may not be able to get to certain areas of town but we always try our best to get to the patients whenever they need us," Sampson said.