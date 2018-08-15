MU Health Care recognized for excellence in organ transplants

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Health Care announced Wednesday it was recognized with an award for their work with organ transplants. Two doctors were also recognized.

The Midwest Transplant Network recognized MU Health Care with an Excellence in Donation Award. The award distinguishes institutions with at least four eligible donors and an organ conversion rate of higher than 80 percent. MU Health Care said it had 24 eligible organ donors with a conversion rate of 96 percent.

Two MU Health Care physicians were also recognized with individual honors. Dr. Stevan Whitt, chief medical officer at the MU Health System, was recognized with an Excellence in Donation Award for his 10 years as a member of the Midwest Transplant Network's Critical Care Task Force.

Dr. Jeffery Coughenour, medical director of University Hospital's trauma center and the Staff for Life Helicopter Service, was recognized "for his efforts in saving the lives of patients on waiting lists for an organ donation," according to a news release.

Jami Beezley, hospital services coordinator with Midwest Transplant Network said, "We greatly value our partnership with MU in helping us to further our mission of saving lives by honoring the gift of organ and tissue donation."