MU Health Care requiring a doctor's order for COVID-19 tests

COLUMBIA -- MU Health Care is now requiring a doctor’s order to get tested for COVID-19 in Boone County.

MU Health Care Public Relations Manager, Jesslyn Chew, said it has always required a doctor's order for a test, but it also used to be able to provide an assessment in the drive-thru lines. That just isn't the case anymore.

"The line was getting backed up because our sites are designed to make people move fast, but when you have to stop and assess someone, maybe even a car full of people, it really slows down the process," Chew said.

MU Health said the stricter enforcement is an attempt to make testing faster and more efficient.

In an email to students, the University of Missouri said it is well equipped to test those who have symptoms but will not test a mass of asymptomatic people.

“A community that assumes everyone could be positive, along with quick testing for those with symptoms, aggressive contact tracing and isolation strategies, will be the key tenets of Mizzou’s plan, which is supported by CDC and public health guidance,” the email said.

The statement emphasized only public health workers can classify a person as a “close contact” to meet the qualifications for testing.

“This means that, in order to be tested, you must either: report having symptoms and schedule a medical visit or be contacted by a public health contact tracer identifying you as a close contact,” the statement said.

Boone County Public Health contact tracers identified recent MU graduate Trent Esser as a close contact, but he said he was unable to get tested without a doctor’s order.

"We ended up going to get tested based on having been contacted and told by a contact tracer to go," Esser said. "They then informed us that we were only allowed to get tested if we had a doctor's referral. So we were not allowed."

Chew said even if someone is contacted by a contact tracer, they still need to get a doctor's order to get a COVID-19 test.

