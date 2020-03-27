MU Health Care sees 1,000+ people after one week of COVID-19 testing

By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Since launching drive-thru testing a week ago, MU Health Care has tested more than 1,000 people for COVID-19.

"Daily testing has nearly doubled since MU Health Care relaxed requirements for eligibility March 22," a news release said.

On top of COVID-19 drive-thru testing, doctors have had more than 1,000 virtual visits to assess patients for the virus. MU Health Care started giving the service to people for free on March 17.

The release said providers don't need to ask patients with potential symptoms about previous exposure or travel history before ordering a test. This is what the health care center credits to the increase in testing.

People who are eligible for testing include those with a fever, cough and sore throat. MU Health Care asks that if you meet that criteria to first contact a primary care physician or complete a free video visit.

“For patients with mild symptoms, drive-thru testing offers a fast, safe and convenient option,” said Jonathan Heidt, MD, MU Health Care emergency physician. “Those with more severe symptoms should call ahead to the emergency department before arriving to ensure health care staff can prepare for the individual’s arrival.”

For more details about these additional services and information regarding COVID-19, visit muhealth.org/coronavirus.

