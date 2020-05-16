MU Health Care to eliminate 29 more positions amid budget shortfall

COLUMBIA — MU Health Care announced 29 more layoffs on Friday in the latest wave of budget cuts due to COVID-19.

An announcement to employees said 29 positions would be eliminated across their hospitals and clinics, but did not name specific locations.

“Hospitals and health systems across the country are facing similar financial challenges, and our organization is not alone in the need to make tough decisions to ensure long-term strength," CEO Jonathan Curtright said.

It comes as the University of Missouri System faces "significant financial shortfalls" and a reduction in state funding, the release said.

MU Health Care in particular has seen a decrease in clinical revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

49 employees were laid off across the university, including MU Health Care, earlier this month, saving the university $1.68 million.

As of Wednesday, the university reported 899 furloughs, 33 contract non-renewals, and 995 salary reductions to net a collective $6.43 million in additional savings.

President Mun Choi previously said the university is preparing to cut the FY21 budget by 12.5% to make-up for a $17 million decrease in state funding.