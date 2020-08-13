MU Health Care to open family medicine clinic in Boonville
BOONVILLE — MU Health Care is set to open its eighth family medicine clinic in Boonville later this summer.
The clinic will open July 6, MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said in a statement.
The new clinic will feature family doctors from the former Pinnacle Regional Hospital, which closed earlier this year due to financial constraints. Doctors Mona Brownfield and Robert Koch, and family nurse practitioner Lori Weekly will all make the transition to the new clinic.
Brownfield and her colleagues had been seeing patients at the MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinic in Fayette since mid-February, according to the statement.
In-person and virtual appointments are available. To schedule an appointment, call 660-882-3585.
