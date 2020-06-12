MU Health to close Wyatt House, makes deal with local hotels
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care announced it will close a guest house set aside for families of patients at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center at the end of June. Instead, MU Health has made an agreement with a local hotel to provide low-cost accommodations for patients and families.
In a statement, MU Health said the closure is due to "extensive costs to replace multiple mechanical aspects of the guest house along with continued operational expenses."
The statement said the hotel alternative will give patients and families a place to stay with "discounted, sliding scale fees."
