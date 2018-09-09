MU Health to partner with other health care to provide efficiency

Tuesday, May 12 2015
By: Desiree Seals, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - MU Health, Mosaic Life Care and Mercy announced Tuesday they will come together in a partnership to improve healthcare in Missouri and neighboring states.

The organization will be called MPact Health, and it would bring health care providers together to brainstorm best practices.

"Our goal is to build similar patient-centered cultures, leverage technology and use our combined clinical and administrative expertise to increase access and improve health care for patients in Missouri and beyond," said Harold Williamson Jr., MD, executive vice chancellor of the MU Health System.

A nine-member board will lead MPact Health. Dirck Clark of Mosaic Life Care and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce will serve as president.

Clark said MPact Health will create a database for patient information to allow for faster care of patients.

 

 

