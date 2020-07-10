MU Health Care set to open additional COVID-19 testing site

COLUMBIA- MU Health Care is set to open another drive through testing site located at Mizzou North.

Staff at the existing drive-thru testing site near the Mizzou softball stadium have completed an average of 300 tests per day since opening, a news release said.

More recently, the drive-thru site was testing an average of more than 650 patients per day, resulting in wait times of up to several hours.

MU Health Care will add an additional site starting Monday, July 13, at Mizzou North. The new testing site will have the same hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

MU Health Care will no longer be notifying those who test negative for the virus with a phone call. Instead, their results will be available through the MU's HEALTHConnect portal within 72 hours.

People with positive results will continue to receive a phone call.