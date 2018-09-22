MU hired new vice chancellor of extension and engagement

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri hired a new vice chancellor of extension and engagement. Marshall Stewart, current director of college leadership and strategy at the North Carolina State University, or NCSU, will replace Linda "Jo" Turner.

The position is effective Aug. 15, 2016, according to a letter from the Office of the Chancellor at the university.

The letter states Stewart also serves as special assistant to the dean at NCSU. Between the two roles, he is responsible for the development of new leadership development programs for stakeholders and strategic partnerships and external relations with college policymakers.

Some of his leadership initiatives established include the Warren Leadership and Public Policy Program, a program focused on food and agricultural issues for undergraduate students, and a leadership program for faculty and staff, stated in the MU letter.

The letter states Stewart is also currently developing a public leadership development program that would prepare participants for public leadership opportunities.

He is also the director of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Univeristies' Food Systems Leadership Institute. The letter says he provides leadership education for food and agriculture system leaders in higher education and industry around the nation and world.

Stewart served as associate director of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service and department head and program leader of the State 4-H and Family and Consumer Sciences Program at NCSU, prior to his current position at the university.

During his 30-year career in agricultural education and extension services, Dr. Stewart served as both an educator and a leader. The letter says he understands the importance of the land-grant mission and the university's obligation to new discoveries and improvement in the lives in Missourians.

Stewart holds a bachelor of science degree in agricultural education, a master of science degree in agricultural sciences and a doctorate of education degree in agricultural and extension education from NCSU.