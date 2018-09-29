MU holds annual South Farm Showcase

COLUMBIA - It was a day of food, fun, and learning for kids of all ages at the annual South Farm Showcase Saturday.

The free event was put on by MU’s South Farm Research Center as a way to inspire science and discovery in kids.

From tractor rides to a corn maze to puppies and cockroaches, the showcase had something for everyone.

“There are so many things to do, the kids love it,” said visitor Leah Hardy, who brought her family to the event. “All the things of fall.”

Hardy and her family came to the showcase for the first time last year and came back again this year because of the variety of events.

“After we came last year, it’s a family tradition,” said visitor Vanessa Vinada. “There are so many free things to do and things to learn from the children.”

Everyone in Hardy’s family came to the showcase excited about a different activity. For Connor Hardy, it was the tractor rides.

“I love diesel engines,” he said.

Brooke Mackenzie, on the other hand, couldn’t wait to try her hand at getting through the corn maze.

“I wanted to see if we were actually going to go through the whole thing,” Mackenzie said.