MU holds first India Day to showcase culture and relations

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri held the first MU-India Day Saturday to highlight ties between the country and the college, and showcase Indian culture.

Surendra Gupta, the president and CEO of the American Radiolabeled Chem. Company in St. Louis, was the event's keynote speaker.

Gupta talked about his journey from a graduate student to an entrepreneur to a CEO, calling himself the "slumdog millionaire."

MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley and other faculty members also discussed the ties between the university and India. Foley said he didn't know why MU hadn't held such an event in the past.

James Scott, MU vice provost for international programs, listed MU-India historical milestones. The most recent was the MU global scholars traveling to India in 2014.

Scott said at MU, there are more than 100 Indian-born or educated faculty and staff members and more than 1,000 students with Indian heritage. He said that excluding the MU School of Medicine, there are 72 visiting scholars from India.

Another speaker, Ausaf Sayeed, who serves as the consul general of India-Chicago, said the United States is one of India students' favorite destinations for education. Foley presented Sayeed with a commemorative plaque to celebrate India Day.

After several speakers discussed MU-India ties, performers danced to traditional Indian songs as part of a Republic Day celebration.