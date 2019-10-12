MU Homecoming returns, debuts new traditions

20 hours 40 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 Friday, October 11, 2019 6:47:00 AM CDT October 11, 2019 in News
By: Leo Rocha, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - The 2019 MU Homecoming marks a change for the 108-year-old annual event.

A new tradition, called the "Banner Walk," starts 9:30 Friday morning.

Organizers said it aims to "break the barrier between the different sides of homecoming."

In previous years, organization banners were spread out across campus. They will now all be in one location: the Carnahan Quadrangle.

The new Banner Walk is part of the university's goal to make homecoming more inclusive of all students on campus.

"We want to make sure that every student feels as though they have a place in Mizzou Homecoming," Charlie Koors, a coordinator with the Mizzou Alumni Association, said.

Organizers said this push for inclusively is reflected in the number of organizations involved.

"We've really upped the student involvement," Koors said. "Last year, we had about nine student orgs involved. This year, we have 22."

MU Homecoming Tri-director Bronsan Coley said long-standing events like the Greek house decorations are also getting updated to be more inclusive.

"We just want everyone to come to campus decorations, no matter what," he said. "And we thought this year, it would be a great way to introduce campus decorations to the different orgs by allowing them to set up tables or booths with carnival games, or just telling the community about what they are, and what it is they do."

2019's theme is "tradition stands forever."

"We kind of took the idea from the columns that are on campus where [Gideon F. Rothwell] said, 'let these columns stand, let them stand for a thousand years,'" Koors said. "And just like they'll stand for a thousand years, so will the traditions of Mizzou."

Campus decorations performances start 6 p.m. Friday in MU's Greek Town.

The parade starts Saturday at 9 a.m.

