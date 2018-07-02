MU Homecoming Wakes Up Some Local Businesses

COLUMBIA - Despite the cold morning, people filled downtown Columbia early Saturday for the University of Missouri's 101th Homecoming.

Students, alumni and fans attended the Homecoming parade at 7 a.m. Some local businesses opened up at the same time, offering breakfast and drink specials.

"We opened up at 7 a.m. this morning to offer a complimentary breakfast to all of our guests. The patio is packed, lots of people downstairs enjoying the parade and we are just really excited right now," said Quinton's Bar manager Doug Stockton.

The parade started two hours earlier this year than last. Lakota Coffee Company manager Andrew Du Charme said he has not seen as much business in the morning compared to last year because of the time difference. However, compared to a normal Saturday, Du Charme said Homecoming brings in about four times more business.

Regardless of the earlier start, Stockton said, "Anything that brings people downtown, it's great for the community, it's great for downtown, great for the district,. We are just really excited that the tradition of Homecoming continues and even with the switch into the SEC, we see the alumni and fans supporting this college football in Columbia. It's a great time right now."