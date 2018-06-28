MU Honors Commencement to be Held in Mizzou Arena

COLUMBIA - Due to a moderate chance of rain and cool temperatures, University of Missouri officials have decided to move the 2011 Spring Honors Commencement Ceremony inside to Mizzou Arena.

The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14.

"This is an important day for our graduates and their families, and we want to make sure that the environment is comfortable for everyone," said Brenda Selman, university registrar.