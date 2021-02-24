COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri commemorated the legacy of its first Black teacher Wednesday with a ceremony dedicating a science laboratory and establishing a scholarship in his name.
The newly-renovated Henry Kirklin Learning Laboratory was officially christened by faculty of the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR).
"A college took an opportunity to partner with the local community to recognize an important individual in the college's history,” said Christopher Daubert, dean of the MU CAFNR.
The lab's namesake, Henry Kirklin, was a former slave who made a huge impact as a gardener and greenhouse supervisor at MU. His hands-on teaching helped his students become incredibly efficient in pruning and grafting strategies with plants.
“At one time, Mr. Kirklin was recognized as the finest African American farmer in the country,” Daubert said, “and so he was able to teach many students.”
Kirklin is widely believed to be MU’s first Black teacher, albeit unofficially, as MU did not allow African Americans to teach classes at that time.
The University also announced the establishment of the Henry Kirklin Memorial Scholarship to be awarded to an underrepresented minority student majoring in plant science.
“We know that we’re better to serve our communities,” Daubert said, “when we have representation from all across the societies that we serve, and being more embracing of folks from every population - all underrepresented groups - makes us a better, stronger college and a better University.”
Maya Puller, a Black, biracial student and senior plant science major at MU, was honored to speak at the dedication ceremony and honor Kirklin's legacy.
“He paved the way for people who look like me,” Puller said about Kirklin's contributions. “He paved the way for people who are not Black, but are minorities and to have a difference in education because of that.”
The CAFNR contributed the first $12,500. The department hopes to have $25,000 to give out for the first award in time for the fall, 2021 semester.