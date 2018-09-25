MU Honors Students

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri held its annual Chancellor's Excellence Awards Saturday night.

These awards are given to students who exemplify excellence in leadership, multicutural issues and involvement. Students, advisers, and organizations were all honored.

Awards ranged from Outstanding Senior Leadership to Most Outstanding Organization and Mizzou Ring Awards.

Members of the MU community nominated people and the Chancellor's Excellence 2011 Selection Committee then chose the recipients.