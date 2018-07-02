MU hopes to improve orthopaedic health care with $3 million pledge

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday the Thompson Foundation pledged $3 million to the MU School of Medicine to create a new center for regenerative orthopaedics.

Researchers at the new center will search for advances to help patients with joint replacement at lowers costs in effort to improve access to health care, a MU spokesperson said.

“This gift directly supports our primary missions of discovery and improving the health of Missourians and the world. With strong support such as this, MU will play a leading role in the future of health care,” MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley said.

The new center will be called the Thompson Center for Regenerative Orthopaedics and be located on the fourth floor of the new addition to the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute, according to the university.