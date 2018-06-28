MU Hospital Holds Child Safety Carnival

By: Eric Hilt

COLUMBIA - A mid-Missouri hospital took advantage of the nice weather to promote children's safety. The MU Women's and Children's hospital hosted the Safe Kids Discovery Day and invited local groups to inform kids and parents about summer safety.

The Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff, Boone County Fire Department and about 20 other groups had booths at the event to educate kids on several issues ranging from fire and home safety to tips for when kids are on the water. The Boone County Sheriff had a seat belt simulator for attendees to try out and children could explore the Columbia Fire Department's fire truck as well.

The director of the event said informing kids and parents about how to be safe is especially important during the summer when kids have more free time.

"The leading cause of death for children zero to fourteen is unintentional injuries, so this provides an opportunity to encourage healthy habits," said director Michele Imes.

The carnival also had performances from kids' groups across the area and several giveaways for attendees that visited all 34 booths at the event.

Imes said she hopes the safety carnival can become an annual event that will grow over time.

