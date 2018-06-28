MU hospital recognized for breastfeeding initiative

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recognized the University of Missouri Women's and Children's Hospital for following the "Show-Me 5" plan for breastfeeding procedures on Friday.

"Show-Me 5" educates and supports new moms who want to breastfeed their infants.

"We view the hospital stay as a time of learning for families," said Dr. Courtney Barnes, chair of the hospital's breastfeeding support team.

The 5 infant feeding goals for birthing facilities are:

1. Help mothers initiate breastfeeding within the first hour of birth.

2. Practice "rooming-in", allowing infants to stay in the same room as their mothers.

3. Give infants no food or drink other than breast milk, unless medically indicated.

4. Do not give pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants.

5. Foster the establishment of breastfeeding support groups and refer mothers to them on discharge.

"What happens in the first day or two of life makes a crucial difference in what happens after mother and infant return home," said Gail Vasterling, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The initiative encourages breastfeeding as opposed to formula as it benefits the baby's health as well as the mother's.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services provides facilities with self-appraisals to assess the hospital's current practices in relation the the initiative's.

The hospital is one of seven hospitals identified for meeting the standards of the initiative in the state of Missouri.