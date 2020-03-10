MU Health Care uses coronavirus testing kits to identify disease

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care talked Monday about the incorrect ways of trying to prevent getting COVID-19.

With the first case in Missouri, local hospitals are preparing for patients who might have the COVID-19 symptoms.

Patients have to call the hospital before arriving, so health care providers can prepare for contact with the patient.

MU Health Care said it's using testing kits to identify if a patient has the virus. The testing kits process consists of sneezing on a tissue, taking a sample of the mouth fluids by rubbing a swab, and others.

These samples are then taken to the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, which then sends the results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a final confirmation.

University Hospital said no one there has tested positive for COVID-19 so far. However, University Hospital's Dr. Christelle Ilboudo said people should still take the right precautions.

Washing hands is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading. Some people decide to use gloves or masks, but Dr. Ilboudo said these would not prevent you from getting the virus.

"The mask sometimes gives people the false impression of being protected," Dr. Ilboudo said. "If they don't know how to properly take it off they're essentially contaminating their nose and their mouth as they take off the mask."

Gloves, although seemingly a good option, actually give people the idea they're not touching anything contaminated. This is not true, according to Dr. Ilboudo.

"Because with gloves you can also trap more germs on it," Dr. Ilboudo said.

She said the best way to keep yourself healthy is to wash your hands constantly.

To learn more about the virus, its symptoms, and how to protect yourself, you can go to the MU Health Care's website.