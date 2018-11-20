MU Hospitality Students Serve Turkey on Navy Ship

COLUMBIA — Some University of Missouri students are spending Thanksgiving serving turkey on a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship in the Pacific Ocean.

Six students from the school's hospitality management program are preparing holiday meals on the U.S.S. Boxer in San Diego as part of the Adopt-A-Ship program. The effort links Navy chefs with their civilian counterparts through the American Culinary Foundation.

Mizzou has participated in the program five times previously, but this is the first effort since 2008.