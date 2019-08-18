MU hosts column lighting ceremony
COLUMBIA - Lights projected onto the columns Friday night at MU's lighting ceremony that celebrated the university's 175th anniversary.
The chancellor spoke to a few hundred people that came to the event.
A deep voice bellowed from loud speakers that told the history of the columns and the fire that led to their creation.
People brought home free koozies, cake and flashlight key chains after listening to the history of the columns. There was also free tiger stripe ice cream.
The ceremony came a day after the chancellor's inauguration and it kicked off the university's annual family weekend.
