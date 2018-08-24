MU hosts flag signing to end yearlong anniversary celebration

3 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Friday, February 06 2015 Feb 6, 2015 Friday, February 06, 2015 6:13:00 AM CST February 06, 2015 in News
By: Desiree Seals, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - For the past twelve months, the University of Missouri put on countless events to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the school, established in 1839.

In those twelve months, a golden flag was passed around at several events.

"The flag was ordered originally to be shown at a basketball game," said Chelsea Fricker, production assistant at MU Department of Student Life. "It was at the Mizzou versus Texas A&M basketball game last year and it covered the Zou Crew section. This past year, it was hanging on Jesse Hall during the chancellor inauguration weekend and family weekend. It's been all over campus."

But, Fricker said, the department wanted to do something for the end of the yearlong anniversary celebration. It ultimately decided to let students, faculty and staff sign the flag, which is 33 feet tall and 27 feet wide.

"The chancellor has been really passionate about looking forward to the 200th birthday, so we thought it would be a cool idea to have current students sign it and then be able to take it to university archives and have it be saved for the 200th birthday," Fricker said.

While the flag has a big "175" and the university's famous six columns on it, Fricker said it wasn't always that way.

"Originally there was only five columns on the flag when we ordered it to go with the basketball game," Fricker said. "We found out really quickly that there was a misprint. We had to send it back to the company, and they had to rush order it back to us, because obviously you can't have a flag with only five columns here at Mizzou."

Fans will have one more opportunity to sign the flag. It will be available for signing February 7 at Mizzou Arena during the men's basketball game at 5 p.m.

After the flag's last showing Wednesday, February 11th, at the Columns on Francis Quadrangle, it will be stored in the university's archives on campus. A photo will also be taken on that day and stored in the archives with the flag.

Fricker said the department hopes the flag will be a part of MU's history.

"It will just be folded up to preserve the flag until the bicentennial where it will be up to the next generation to decide what they want to do with it," Fricker said. "It'll be a cool way for current students to be a part of Mizzou history."

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most updated information.]

 

More News

Grid
List

FNF Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from the football games around mid-Missouri on the first night of the season. Final scores... More >>
15 minutes ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Columbia property owner concerned over solar farm plan
Columbia property owner concerned over solar farm plan
COLUMBIA - The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a solar farm proposal Thursday, sending it the Columbia City Council for... More >>
52 minutes ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 6:59:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

FNF Week 1: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 1: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri high school football teams are kicking off the first week of Friday Night Fever with either a... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Man sentenced for road rage killing of Missouri mother
Man sentenced for road rage killing of Missouri mother
INDEPENDENCE - A 41-year-old Independence man who fatally shot a young mother during a 2016 road rage confrontation has been... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:09:35 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Columbia man charged with attempting to purchase deadly chemical
Columbia man charged with attempting to purchase deadly chemical
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was charged in federal court Friday. He is accused of trying to buy a... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Suspect dead after firing shot at police during pursuit
Suspect dead after firing shot at police during pursuit
HERCULANEUM (AP) — A suspect is dead after allegedly firing shots at officers during a pursuit along an interstate highway... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 3:45:43 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

The best prevention to sex trafficking is education
The best prevention to sex trafficking is education
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence is one of many organizations that have ideas on... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Missouri Highway Patrol leader to retire, lead Public Safety
Missouri Highway Patrol leader to retire, lead Public Safety
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Sandra Karsten is retiring and will take on a job leading... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 3:13:43 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Feds confirm 507 people sick after eating McDonald's salad
Feds confirm 507 people sick after eating McDonald's salad
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal health officials say they've confirmed more than 500 cases of people who became sick with an... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 2:52:17 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Worker admits racist graffiti, fire at Kansas City church
Worker admits racist graffiti, fire at Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former church maintenance worker at a Kansas City church pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist graffiti... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Diocese opens files for potential investigation
Jefferson City Diocese opens files for potential investigation
JEFFERSON CITY - Bishop Shawn McKnight gave Attorney General Josh Hawley full access to records in the Jefferson City Diocese... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 12:38:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Person in custody in Hy-Vee investigation, school lockdowns lifted
UPDATE: Person in custody in Hy-Vee investigation, school lockdowns lifted
COLUMBIA - Police have told our reporter at the scene that they have a person in custody in connection to... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 12:04:00 PM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says
McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says
(CNN) -- Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year , has made the decision to discontinue... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 10:21:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Car crashes into Moberly building, driver gets minor injuries
Car crashes into Moberly building, driver gets minor injuries
MOBERLY - A Moberly man crashed his car into the Fraternal Orders of Eagles building Friday morning. The 57-year-old... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 10:01:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Rapper's tour van shot up in Missouri after performance
Rapper's tour van shot up in Missouri after performance
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say four men were wounded when a rapper's van came under fire on a St.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 8:53:27 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will have extra safety precautions this year
Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will have extra safety precautions this year
SUNRISE BEACH- Missouri Water Patrol is adding some temporary "no wake" zones near the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout competition... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:47:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

Trump rage brings sharp response from Sessions
Trump rage brings sharp response from Sessions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions punched back hard at President Donald Trump's latest criticism as their long-running rift... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:19:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News

No amount of alcohol is good for your overall health, global study says
No amount of alcohol is good for your overall health, global study says
(CNN) -- If you're one of the third of all humankind who drinks alcohol, take note: There's no amount of... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 5:00:16 AM CDT August 24, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 88°
9pm 86°
10pm 84°
11pm 81°