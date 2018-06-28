MU hosts one-of-a-kind basketry exhibition

COLUMBIA - In collaboration with the National Basketry Organization, the University Of Missouri Museum of Art and Archaeology has premiered a one-of-a-kind exhibition called Rooted, Revived, Reinvented: Basketry in America exhibition.

Basketry is known as one of the oldest forms of craft in human civilization and Alisa Carlson, the curator of the European and American art, said this exhibition is taking on a national scope.

"After this exhibition closes here, it will then travel to eight other venues around the United States," Carlson said.

Carlson continued that the exhibition premiering in Columbia is all thanks to university professors Jo Stealey and Kristin Schwain, the co-curators of the exhibition.

"Over a hundred students and faculty from other departments and other areas have been involved in the years of planning and preparation," Carlson said.

The exhibit is divided into five sections: Cultural Origins, New Basketry, Living Traditions, Basket as Vessel and Beyond the Basket.

Carlson said the sections range from traditional baskets, where more common materials like bamboo are used, to modern baskets where the material can be as bizarre as staples.

"It combines a look at design, a look at incredible technique and craft, and the passage of that knowledge through different generations and different cultures in American history," Carlson said.

The exhibition will remain in Columbia until May 14.