MU Hosts Weeklong Music Festival

COLUMBIA - The School of Music at the University of Missouri is hosting a weeklong music festival devoted solely to new compositions. While workshops and smaller performances are open to the public, the larger concerts require tickets.

More than 100 composers applied to be a part of the festival, but only eight made it to the end. The ensemble band, Alarm Will Sound, will perform the works of the composers on Saturday night at the Missouri Theater.

Performances will be in the Fine Arts building on campus and the Missouri Theater in downtown Columbia. A schedule for the week and more information can be found online at http://newmusicsummerfestival.missouri.edu.