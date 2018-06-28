MU Housing Shortage Forces Incoming Freshman to Live Off-Campus

COLUMBIA - With Fall Semester around the corner, MU officials rented a dormitory on the Stephens College Campus to house students.

MU is also providing a free bus pass for students living there.

Students will also live in private apartments like Campus View and Campus Lodge in Columbia.

MU hopes to have all students living at Stephens College transferred to an MU dorm by Spring Semester.