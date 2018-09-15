MU Hydrogen Car Team Heads To Texas

COLUMBIA - The MU Hydrogen Car Team leaves Wednesday for its race in Houston. The Shell Eco-Marathon takes place from April 14-17. Team members worked on the car, Tigergen II, over spring break. The eco-friendly car achieves upwards of 480 mpg with by-products of heat and water. Instead of measuring how fast the car gets to the finish line, the Shell Eco-Marathon measures how energy efficient the car is getting there.

Unsuccessfully reaching the finish line last year, Team President Jonathan Lavalle said, "after a year of advancements and testing, we are ready to return and race our optimized vehicle." Lavalle added, "We like to call this, hydrogen, the fuel of the future. We think it definitely has great possibilities for widespread use in automobiles. We hope that what we are learning here will help with the future car and the fuel that it runs on."