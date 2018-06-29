MU Inclusion, Diversity and Equity structure and goals announced

COLUMBIA - The structure of the new Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at the University of Missouri was announced Monday morning in a press release.

Kevin McDonald, Interim Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at MU, said it will be important to work with the community as the new division educates and promotes diversity on the campus.

McDonald is also the permanent chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer for the University of Missouri System.

The press release said the structure will focus on four nationally recognized areas, including access and success, campus climate and intergroup relations, education and scholarship and institutional infrastructure.

"These four areas are based on a scholarly approach by nationally recognized faculty in the field and have been successfully utilized in efforts on college campuses across the nation," McDonald said. "This serves as a starting point, but it is an important process for our diversity efforts at Mizzou, and I look forward to the collaborative road ahead."

Access and success includes working toward higher graduation rates for a more diverse student body and increasing diversity among faculty and staff, according to the release.

The release said the area of campus climate and intergroup relations means creating a welcoming environment to acknowledge and celebrate diversity and providing opportunities for groups to interact and communicate.

Education and scholarship involves preparing students for the global marketplace, supporting the curricular and co-curricular efforts of faculty and staff and providing support for research on diversity, the release said.

The division will create an infrastructure that supports diversity goals within the university's strategic plan and ensure that policies and processes reflect diversity and inclusion goals, according to the release.

Effective immediately, the following departments will report to the new MU division, according to the MU News Bureau.

Accessibility and ADA Education office

Gaines-Oldham Black Culture Center

LGBTQ Resource Center

Multicultural Center

Office of Civil Rights & Title IX

Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center

Women's Center

Additionally, staff from the Chancellor's Diversity Initiative program and staff will be folded into the new division, according to the release.

The budget for the division will include $1.5 million for the 2016-17 fiscal year for infrastructure and new initiatives.

"We're fortunate that Mizzou has a good foundation with many diversity initiatives already in progress; we'll be able to incorporate many of those resources, and leverage the skills, talents, and abilities of faculty, staff, and students to help move our campus forward in transformative ways," McDonald said.