MU interim chancellor names new vice chancellor of communications

COLUMBIA - In an email to faculty, Interim Chancellor Hank Foley named Jennifer Hollingshead as the Interim Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Friday.

Hollingshead started working in the university system in 2007 where she became the chief communications officer. She also served as the associate director of marketing at Columbia College, as well as a communications specialist at Missouri Employers Mutual Insurance and the city of Columbia.

She received her bachelor’s degrees in journalism and sociology in 1997 from MU, and her master’s degree from Columbia College in 2006.

Hollingshead is replacing former Vice Chancellor Ellen de Graffenreid.