MU Interim Chancellor: student activism at MU is positive
COLUMBIA – MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley told the MU community in an e-mail Saturday morning the turmoil on campus is not negative.
In an e-mail, Foley assured students, faculty and staff that MU has a diverse group of leaders ready to make the campus more inclusive. He said he was rpoud of the students. The interim chancellor said the events on campus should not be viewed in a negative way.
“What is currently happening at Mizzou is not turmoil; nor is it negative,” said Foley. “In fact the student activism this fall at Mizzou is positive. What it shows is that we are diverse, tolerant and open.”
Foley encouraged the campus to embrace the change and said he believed MU and Missouri are leaders of change.
“Mizzou, to its credit, is a place where dissent and activism are not just tolerated, but embraced," said Foley. "Mizzou can and will absorb this. By doing so, we will progress, we will become even better, and we will become known as a desirable school offering rich educational experiences. I truly believe this -- our nation is at a critical juncture in its history and, once again, Mizzou and Missouri are at the nexus of change.”
Foley was appointed as the interim chancellor after former Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin resigned Monday amidst student uprising on campus calling for the resignation of UM System President Tim Wolfe.
Read Foley's full statement below.
Dear Members of the Mizzou Community,
This has been a significant week in our University’s history. Although some people may perceive that Mizzou is in turmoil and what is happening here is negative, I want to tell you that it is not! We are proud of our students. They are passionate and committed. They care deeply about this place.
What is currently happening at Mizzou is not turmoil; nor is it negative. In fact the student activism this fall at Mizzou is positive. What it shows is that we are diverse, tolerant and open. But, the activism also shows that for everyone to feel a part of Mizzou and its richness, we have more to do in order to become more inclusive as a learning community.
I want to assure you that we have a diverse team of leaders who will move Mizzou forward in the coming days, weeks and months. As a result of progress, our campus will be a better place for all students, staff and faculty members. We are teaching, conducting research, outreach and economic development.
And, we are doing more. As an institution, we are taking immediate, concrete steps toward a better future.
So instead of being dismayed, let’s be proud of our school. Mizzou, to its credit, is a place where dissent and activism are not just tolerated, but embraced. Mizzou can and will absorb this. By doing so, we will progress, we will become even better, and we will become known as a desirable school offering rich educational experiences. I truly believe this -- our nation is at a critical juncture in its history and, once again, Mizzou and Missouri are at the nexus of change.
Again, you may be hearing differently, the truth here at Mizzou is very different. I am very encouraged by this fall’s events. I am proud and I hope you are too!
So, I hope you come away from this message knowing that our school, your Mizzou, is getting stronger, healthier and better every day!
Look for more communications from me and from our leadership team in the ensuing days and weeks.
Henry C. “Hank” Foley
Interim Chancellor