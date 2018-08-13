MU Interim Chancellor: student activism at MU is positive

COLUMBIA – MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley told the MU community in an e-mail Saturday morning the turmoil on campus is not negative.

In an e-mail, Foley assured students, faculty and staff that MU has a diverse group of leaders ready to make the campus more inclusive. He said he was rpoud of the students. The interim chancellor said the events on campus should not be viewed in a negative way.

“What is currently happening at Mizzou is not turmoil; nor is it negative,” said Foley. “In fact the student activism this fall at Mizzou is positive. What it shows is that we are diverse, tolerant and open.”

Foley encouraged the campus to embrace the change and said he believed MU and Missouri are leaders of change.

“Mizzou, to its credit, is a place where dissent and activism are not just tolerated, but embraced," said Foley. "Mizzou can and will absorb this. By doing so, we will progress, we will become even better, and we will become known as a desirable school offering rich educational experiences. I truly believe this -- our nation is at a critical juncture in its history and, once again, Mizzou and Missouri are at the nexus of change.”

Foley was appointed as the interim chancellor after former Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin resigned Monday amidst student uprising on campus calling for the resignation of UM System President Tim Wolfe.

Read Foley's full statement below.