MU interim chancellor to address Melissa Click assault charge

COLUMBIA - MU interim chancellor Hank Foley was scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 3 p.m.

The news conference is set to address a charge filed against MU assistant professor Melissa Click.

The Columbia city attorney's office confirmed the assualt charges against Click is in relation to the incident in November.

The video concerning Click's actions against student videographer went viral. The video shows Click asking for "muscle" to help remove the student videographer from the Concerned Student 1950 demonstration.

Click received criticism for her actions shown in the video. Many students, faculty, and alumni called for her dismissal.

Click later apologized for her actions from the campus protests.

The news conference will be held in the chancellor's conference room in Jesse Hall.

KOMU.com will stream the news conference live here.