MU Interim President Opposes Limit to Stem Cell Research

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri's interim president says he opposes limits to stem cell research. Gordon Lamb says the constitutional amendment proposed by the group Cures Without Cloning "assaults Missouri" and could "permanently destroy the future of research" at state universities and private labs. The experimental procedure involves injecting a human egg into a person's cell. Scientists remove the resulting stem cells for research, destroying the newly formed embryo. There's no indication anyone is Missouri actually is conducting such research. But proponents hope it could someday lead to treatments for such ailments as Parkinson's disease and spinal cord injuries. The proposed measure, which is not yet on the 2008 ballot, would essentially overturn a state constitutional amendment approved in November 2006.