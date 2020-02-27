MU issues statement regarding social media posts

COLUMBIA- MU released a statement after negative social media posts regarding the incidents in Paris and on the MU campus surfaced. The statement said "Social media posts expressing dismay that the tragedy in Paris is diverting media attention from events at the University of Missouri are being made by individuals from outside the Mizzou community in an attempt to create conflict."



The social media posts claim the Paris situation is getting more attention and taking away attention from the student protests at MU.

"The fact there are some journalists using Paris as a way to sweep Mizzou under the rug is repulsive," one Twitter user said. "Wow all this ruckus on the news and social media about Paris in another country but nothing about Mizzou in America," another Twitter user said.

MU's statement acknowledged the difficult week on campus.

"While our community has faced difficulties over the past week, we express our sincere sympathy to those who have been affected by the events in Paris and remain committed to making Mizzou stronger and more inclusive."