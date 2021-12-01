COLUMBIA – The U.S. Supreme Court took up one of the biggest challenges to abortion rights in decades. Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization deals with the constitutionality of the 2018 Mississippi Law banning abortions after 15 weeks.
KOMU 8 spoke to MU Law Professor Rigel Oliveri to talk about the case and what it could mean for Missouri.
Q: What are the facts of this case and what arguments are being made?
A: The state of Mississippi passed a statute that makes it illegal for a woman to have an elective abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. And so that is the law that is being challenged before the Supreme Court.
The state is basically arguing that the central holding of Roe v. Wade should be overturned. The central holding of Roe v. Wade is that women have a constitutional liberty and privacy interest in being able to have access to elective abortions prior to the point of fetal viability... They're making two arguments. One is that they should be able to draw the line earlier and the second is that the central holding of Roe should simply be abandoned.
Q: Missouri is one of 12 states with a trigger law. What exactly is that and what is Missouri's?
A: A trigger law is something Missouri has, and a number of other states do as well, where in essence they passed laws that they got on the books that will not take effect unless and until the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade.
Q: How might this case effect Missouri?
A: The state legislature put in place a ban on elective abortions in Missouri. It's after eight weeks. That law cannot be enforced right now because Roe v. Wade is still good law. But at any point, if the Supreme Court rules otherwise, the law can immediately take effect.
Q: Why is this case so important?
A: I think there's a couple of important points that I would just want to make. One is, if the Court were to overturn the central holding of Roe v. Wade, what that would mean is that the matter of whether or not elective abortion is available to women would be turned back to the states. Basically, we would go back to the state of play, as it was in 1973 at the time Roe came down.
Another thing that I think is relevant is that if the Court were to do this, certainly the court has reversed its precedent in the past. One of the most famous instances of that of course was when the Supreme Court declared that separate but equal was not a constitutional approach to race in America, in the Brown v. Board case overruling the Plessy v. Ferguson decision.
So it's not that the court can't and shouldn't revisit its precedents. However, if the Court were to do what most of us think it's going to do, which is overturn Roe vs. Wade, it would be a fairly consequential decision. It would be the first time that I am aware of that the court has found something to be a constitutional right and articulated it and said it's worthy of protection nationwide, and then walk that back.