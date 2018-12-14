MU Law School Receives $1.57 Million Gift

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri School of Law will use a $1.57 million gift to create an endowed faculty chair.

Chancellor Brady Deaton announced Thursday that the Nancy and Charles Wall Family Foundation had made the donation to create the Wall Chair in Corporate Law and Governance.

Charles Wall was a 1970 graduate of the School of Law who has had a successful career in corporate law.

Dean Gary Myers announced Thom Lambert, a former professor at the law school, will be the first Wall Chair.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Myers said having an endowed chair will recognize people who have achieved national and international recognition in their field of work, and it will provide financial support to faculty members.