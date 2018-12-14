MU Law School Receives $1.57 Million Gift
COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri School of Law will use a $1.57 million gift to create an endowed faculty chair.
Chancellor Brady Deaton announced Thursday that the Nancy and Charles Wall Family Foundation had made the donation to create the Wall Chair in Corporate Law and Governance.
Charles Wall was a 1970 graduate of the School of Law who has had a successful career in corporate law.
Dean Gary Myers announced Thom Lambert, a former professor at the law school, will be the first Wall Chair.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Myers said having an endowed chair will recognize people who have achieved national and international recognition in their field of work, and it will provide financial support to faculty members.
More News
Grid
List
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The Holts Summit Police Department has offered to include New Bloomfield in its coverage area for the... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - A new report released Friday ranks Missouri 48th in the nation for tobacco use prevention programs. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The South End Zone Project at Faurot Field is just over halfway through its construction timeline and people... More >>
in
FULTON - Connie Cashion is the 2018 winner for the city's Jane Bierdeman-Fike Humanitarian Award. The award goes to... More >>
in
FULTON - A Fulton nonprofit surpassed their volunteer goal and is able to give over 400 children a Christmas miracle.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway will join the investigation into Josh Hawley's use of funds during his Senate... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Students walking around MU's famous Quad may have seen an unexpected visitor Thursday. MU student Massimo Montalbano... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The scooter company Lime announced it has taken its scooters out of Columbia for the immediate future. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Nearly 40,000 people in the United States died by guns last year, marking the highest number of gun... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The number of homeless people living in Boone County has increased in the past 10 years, according to... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Johnson & Johnson's ( JNJ ) stock fell as much as 11% on Friday — on track for... More >>
in
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday, a day... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Facebook announced on Friday that the social network had exposed the private photos of millions of users without... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's former attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen said his former boss knew that having Cohen arranging... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Professor Francis Huang wants schools to rethink suspensions and embrace a positive learning environment. Haung conducted... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- 20 bikes and helmets were donated to Columbia kids in time for the holiday season. Big Brothers Big... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The former chief financial officer for Columbia Public Schools was sentenced Thursday to five years probation. Anna... More >>
in