MU layoffs and furloughs up over past two weeks

COLUMBIA — Over the past two weeks, MU has laid off an additional 13 employees and furloughed 34 according to data from the university human resources department.

Sixteen additional employees have also taken pay cuts (voluntary or involuntary) since July 24.

The number of contract non-renewals has not changed over the past two weeks.

In total, these actions will save the university close to $20 million, which still falls short of the $27.1 million needed to close the budget gap.