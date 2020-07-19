MU lays off eight, furloughs 671 employees this week
COLUMBIA —MU laid off eight employees and furloughed 671 this week as the university continues to face budget challenges in the midst of COVID-19.
A total of 173 MU employees have been laid off to date, according to an MU site that tracks budgetary actions, and 3,598 employees have been furloughed. Salary reductions, both mandatory and voluntary, total 2,317, up 195 from last week.
The university is still evaluating whether to outsource roughly 250 campus custodial jobs. In June, MU rejected eight bids to outsource about 30 landscaping positions.
The University of Missouri System has faced over $85 million in total budget cuts from the state since March as Missouri reevaluates its budgets in the wake of the pandemic. In June, Gov. Mike Parson announced $448 million in budget restrictions for the 2021 fiscal year, which began July 1. Among those restrictions was $28 million withheld from four year higher education institutions.
Information used in the Friday update regarding MU layoffs, furloughs and salary cuts are current as of Wednesday, according to the site. Because the numbers reflect only layoffs that have officially been recorded by MU’s human resources system, it is possible that additional layoffs have been made but not yet registered online.
Furloughs affect staff members and vary in length. Thirty-three employee contracts have not been renewed. Data on salary cuts, furloughs and layoffs is not broken down by college or department.