MU Library Adds $10K Treasure to its Collection

COLUMBIA (AP) - An elaborate $10,000 Bible that includes gold accents and exotic German paper has been donated to the main library at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the Pennyroyal Caxton Bible is one of only 400 created by illustrator and designer Barry Moser of Hatfield, Mass. Ellis Library special collections head Alla Barabtarlo says the 1996 Bible is "astonishing" and "beautiful."

It was donated by New York City businessman Bruce Kovner and arrived at the library in August.

Right now, the Bible is being kept in a climate-controlled room. But it's expected to be moved downstairs by Christmas for a new exhibit, "Verba Sacra," or sacred words in Latin. The exhibit will detail the history of the scriptures through the ages.