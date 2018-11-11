MU, many public schools to dismiss early due to weather concerns

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri-Columbia, Stephens College, Columbia College, and numerous public school districts are closing early Thursday because of the possibility of hazardous weather and driving conditions.

KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke said, "While freezing rain is possible, most areas will experience freezing drizzle and eventually light sleet as the afternoon progresses and temperatures continue to move below zero. Flurries will then be possible in the evening."

He said there is one "good thing" of note. Ground temperatures will be higher heading into the new cold front, because recent temperatures, however briefly, have been around the 50 degree mark.

"This means it will take a little longer for roads to accumulate a glaze," Gewecke said.

But, as ground temperatures go below freezing, road conditions will deteriorate.

"As the afternoon goes on and the ground temperatures also go below freezing, road conditions will likely decrease; especially on untreated roads," Gewecke said.

Columbia Public Schools says it decided to dismiss classes two and a half hours early Thursday "in the interest of safety."

