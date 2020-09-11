MU Medical Professionals Plan Relief Trip to Jordan

COLUMBIA - A group of volunteers including three University of Missouri medical professionals will travel to Jordan in June to offer assistance at a refugee camp.

The Zaatari refugee camp in Amman, Jordan is home to 130,000 Syrians who have fled their country since 2011 due to a civil war. Syria's health care system has collapsed because of the conflict causing a shortage of health care providers.

Flight paramedic Rick Baker, Dr. Adam Beckett, Registered Nurse Stacey Lake and 18 other volunteers from around the country will spend 10 days at the camp providing medical relief and education to the refugees.

"We've got a very skilled team, and we're very eager to help," University Hospital Physician Dr. Adam Beckett said. "We're very passionate about what we do, and I think hopefully we'll be able to make a little bit of a difference and do what we can to help with the crisis."

The team is going with the Seattle-based relief agency Salaam Cultural Museum, an organization committed to helping Syrian refugees and providing humanitarian aid to those displaced.

Baker joined the relief effort after he heard about the relief agency while on another mission trip in Haiti.

"The opportunities are going to be there to make a difference in small ways and big ways," Baker said.

The volunteers plan on leaving the United States on June 12.