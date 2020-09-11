MU Medical Professionals Plan Relief Trip to Jordan

6 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 22 2014 May 22, 2014 Thursday, May 22, 2014 6:55:00 PM CDT May 22, 2014 in News
By: Madi Morris, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A group of volunteers including three University of Missouri medical professionals will travel to Jordan in June to offer assistance at a refugee camp.

The Zaatari refugee camp in Amman, Jordan is home to 130,000 Syrians who have fled their country since 2011 due to a civil war. Syria's health care system has collapsed because of the conflict causing a shortage of health care providers.

Flight paramedic Rick Baker, Dr. Adam Beckett, Registered Nurse Stacey Lake and 18 other volunteers from around the country will spend 10 days at the camp providing medical relief and education to the refugees. 

"We've got a very skilled team, and we're very eager to help," University Hospital Physician Dr. Adam Beckett said. "We're very passionate about what we do, and I think hopefully we'll be able to make a little bit of a difference and do what we can to help with the crisis."

The team is going with the Seattle-based relief agency Salaam Cultural Museum, an organization committed to helping Syrian refugees and providing humanitarian aid to those displaced. 

Baker joined the relief effort after he heard about the relief agency while on another mission trip in Haiti. 

"The opportunities are going to be there to make a difference in small ways and big ways," Baker said.

The volunteers plan on leaving the United States on June 12.

More News

Grid
List

American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
COLUMBIA — Friday marks 19 years since the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks. The American Legion Post 202 of Columbia... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Mountain Drive and Dumas Drive Thursday afternoon in reference to... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County will not calculate positivity rate
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County will not calculate positivity rate
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11
PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans The first game of the NFL season was... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:28:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 4:34:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in Continuous News

PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
KANSAS CITY - It's the start of another NFL season, but this year is anything but normal. The pandemic... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:49:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
COLUMBIA - FEMA delivered 100,000 face masks to the US Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) on Tenth and Walnut Streets Thursday.... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:02:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
ASHLAND – The Ashland Fire Department will be flying a drone Friday morning to evaluate school traffic flow, according to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:30:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
COLUMBIA – MU students say they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
COLUMBIA - Three weeks into the University of Missouri's school year, there has been multiple updates made to its COVID-19... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:48:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow: Local firefighter battles more than just a blaze
A Brighter Tomorrow: Local firefighter battles more than just a blaze
COLUMBIA -- A 2016 survey by the International Association of Firefighters with NBC News estimates more than 20 percent of... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Former shelter executive indicted for fraud in Missouri
Former shelter executive indicted for fraud in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former director of a program that provides shelter and advocacy services to domestic violence victims... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help
St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Zoo officials are trying to solve the mystery of how a 62-year-old ball python... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:28:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Mobile Vet Center to provide on-site services for veterans next week
Mobile Vet Center to provide on-site services for veterans next week
COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital is teaming up with the Columbia Vet Center to provide on-site... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Local bars prepare for Chiefs kickoff
Local bars prepare for Chiefs kickoff
COLUMBIA- The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their season Thursday night against the Houston Texans, but they will have... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 4:14:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

The Chiefs Kingdom spreads beyond Missouri
The Chiefs Kingdom spreads beyond Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs open the National Football League season Thursday night as reigning Super Bowl Champions. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in Sports
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11am 71°
12pm 73°
1pm 76°
2pm 77°